New Delhi: The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh who passed away last night at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow will be cremated on Monday at the banks of the river Ganga in Narora. Speaking to reporters, Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, UP government said that Singh will be taken to Vidhan Sabha to pay last respects till 1 pm. The mortal remains will then be kept at the BJP office till 2:30 pm.

"His remains will be taken to Aligarh where people will be able to pay last respects at the stadium. From there mortal remains will be taken to Atrauli. He'll be cremated tomorrow at the banks of river Ganga in Narora", Awasthi told ANI.

PM Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Lucknow to pay tributes to former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. After landing in Lucknow PM Modi will drive straight to the Mall Avenue residence of the late leader where he will offer his condolences and meet family members.

Dattatreya Hosabale , senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, is also arriving in Lucknow to pay tributes to the late Kalyan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach former UP CM Kalyan Singh's residence at Mall Avenue in Lucknow this morning, to pay his last respects to him. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/aX6jRSZdG2 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Three-day state mourning, public holiday on August 23

A three-day state mourning has been announced in Uttar Pradesh and a holiday will be observed on Monday as a mark of respect to the departed leader.