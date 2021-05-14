Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): In a shameful incident, a couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj allegedly sold their newborn baby to purchase a second-hand car. According to a report by The Times of India, the couple sold their 3-month-baby boy to a businessman for Rs 1.5 lakh. Also Read - Celebrations Erupt in Spain As Couples Kiss on Streets, Thousands Sing & Dance to Mark Lockdown End

The incident came to light on Thursday after the maternal grandparents of the child approached the cops and lodged a complaint against the parents, saying that they sold off their newborn. According to information shared by the child's grandparents, the police said a three-month-old baby was sold to a businessman based in Gursahaiganj for a four-wheeler car worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

"While the baby is still in the possession of the trader, we have called the woman and her husband for questioning on Friday," Shailendra Kumar Mishra, Inspector Tirwa Kotwali police station area told TOI.

In a similar case from China’s Zhejiang, a man recently sold his two-year-old son and then used the money to tour the country. As per Zhejiang Legal Daily, the man, surnamed Xie, used to constantly fight with his second wife and is alleged to have sold the boy nicknamed Jiajia to relieve the burden of child care.