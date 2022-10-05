Kanpur: A 19-year-old boy died and five others were feared drowned while taking bath in the River Ganga in Bilhaur in the district. The incident took place on Tuesday when eight people, including Anushka alias Divya (15), her sister Anshika (12), Saurabh Singh (19), Abhay (20), Tanushka (17), her sister Anushka (13), Srishti and Gauri had gone to Kothi Ghat to take bath in the river. While Saurabh drowned, other have gone missing. According to reports, two of those feared drowned — Anushka and Anshika — are granddaughters of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Prem Lata Katiyar. However, there is no confirmation from the police.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 10 People, Including Four Girls, Feared Drown In Gomti And Ganga Rivers, Search Underway

Taking cognizance of the incident Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration officials to reach the spot immediately and launch a rescue and relief operation. He has also directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured. Also Read - Eight Polytechnic Students of Jhansi Get Life Term For Raping Minor 2 Years Ago

Rescue operation to locate missing persons underway

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been pressed in to trace the missing persons. Health department swung into action and stationed six ambulances to ferry victims to the hospital. Also Read - Ayodhya: Man Playing Ravan Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Ramlila, Dies On Stage

According to police, Sandeep Katiyar of Baranda village in Billhaur had opened a shop of readymade garments. Sandeep had invited all his relatives from Kanpur and Farrukhabad for the inauguration of the shop.

On Tuesday, sisters Anushka and Anshika, Saurabh, Abhay, sisters Tanushka and Anushka, along with three others, reached Kothi Ghat to take a bath in the Ganga after the immersion of Durga idol installed at Sandeep’s home.

Sandeep’s relatives said Tanushka started drowning while taking bath. All others tried to save her but they also started drowning. Some people present on the spot jumped into the river to save them.

Police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation with the help of divers. They pulled out Saurabh and sent him to the community health centre where the doctor declared him dead.

Circle officer (Billhaur) Rajesh Kumar, said: “The rescue operation is continuing with the help of divers.”

Vinay, the father of Anushka and Anshika, had passed away due to illness about four years ago and they lived with their mother, Ruchi, in Kalyanpur Bairi Kheda area of Kanpur. Anushka was a Class 9 student at Mantora Public School on Bithoor Road, while Anshika studied in Class 7.