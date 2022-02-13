Kanpur: Police have arrested three men for the brutal murder of a 10-year-old boy, whose body was found in a naked and mutilated condition in Narwal area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Police officers who heard the main accused’s confession said they have never come across such a heinous case in their whole career.Also Read - Cigarette-stub Burn Marks, Nail Hit in Eye: Mutilated Body of a 10-yr-old Kanpur Boy Found

All three accused – Billee, Chandan, and Bablu – are residents of the child’s village, said Additional SP Kanpur (ASP Kanpur) Aditya Shukla. They were arrested for the child’s murder on the basis of forensic evidence, he added.

According to reports, police officers were stunned as the main accused Billee laughed while saying that he does not regret what he did, even as the boy begged him to spare him.

Nail driven through boy’s eye, stick inserted in private parts – Chilling details of the murder:

Earlier, shocking details of the case revealed that the boy’s face bore marks of what looked like cigarette-stub burns and a nail seemed to have been hammered through one of his eyes, as per forensic experts. The marks on the neck of the body suggested that the killer choked the boy using his foot.

The victim, identified as a resident of Behta Village, Narwal, had gone out to play on Monday (Feb 7) afternoon and had been missing since then. His naked body was found late on Tuesday night at the farm of a local, Ramendra Mishra. The clothes of the boy were recovered from another farm.

An empty bottle of country liquor, two glasses and a blood-stained stick was also found from a nearby farm by the forensics team. Police were looking into angles of murder after sodomy.

‘Never seen such a heinous case in 26 years’

Revealing new details that have surfaced after the accused’s confession, CO Nerval Rajesh Yadav said he has never seen such a heinous incident in 26 years of his job. Police said the accused first misbehaved with the child and then hit a nail in his eye. Apart from this, a stick was also put in the private part, police said.

Police said the conspiracy was hatched by the accused Billee. On Monday, Billee was working in a field when Bablu also reached there. Billee saw the child playing with a tyre near the farm and abducted him with Bablu. These accused first drank alcohol on the farm and then sexually assaulted the child.

Bablu further revealed that he saw Billee and Chandan sexually assault the boy and insert a stick inside him.