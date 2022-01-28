Kanpur Cantt Assembly Elections 2022: Kanpur Cantt is one of 403 assembly constituencies going to the polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Kanpur Cantt under Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. In the last UP Assembly Elections, Kanpur Cantt constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. In 2017, Sohil Akhtar Ansari of the Congress won the seat by defeating Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 9,364 votes.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll Projects BJP to Win 7 Seats in UP’s Bareilly And SP Just 2 Seats | Details Here

The BJP’s Satyadev Pachauri was elected as the MP from Kanpur in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Kanpur Cantt. candidates for 2022 UP Assembly Elections:

The Congress has again fielded incumbent MLA Sohail Akhtar Ansari from the Kanpur Cantt seat as its candidate for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections 2022. The BJP has fielded Rahunandan Bhadauria as its candidate from Kanpur Cantt assembly constituency.

The Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and other parties are yet to announce their respective candidates who will be fighting UP Vidhan Sabha Elections 2022 from Kanpur Cantt.

Polling, Counting Dates:

Kanpur Cantt will go to polls in Phase 3 of UP Assembly Elections 2022 on Sunday, 20 February and the date of counting of votes will be Thursday, 10 March 2022.

About Kanpur Cantt:

Kanpur Cantonment (popularly referred to as Kanpur Cantt) is a military cantonment in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. The Kanpur Cantonment was established in the year 1811 and is situated on the right bank of river Ganges and is bound by Kanpur city area on the remaining three sides. Kanpur Cantonment is the largest cantonment in India, both by area and population.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the important updates for UP Elections 2022.