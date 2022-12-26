Kanpur Cop Locks Woman Inside Room, Thrashes Her Brutally. SP Posts Viral Video On Twitter

Kanpur: A horrific video released on the Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle has gone viral. The video, around 2 minutes long, shows a policeman beating a woman mercilessly. The viral video reveals the brutality of the policeman, who appears to be a sub-inspector rank officer in Kanpur’s Kakwan area as he thrashes and manhandles the woman who is seen shouting in pain and asking for help.

Watch: Samajwadi Party Releases The Video Of Cop Attacking Woman Brutally In Kanpur (Readers Discretion Advised)

कानपुर पुलिस की एक और शर्मनाक करतूत! ककवन थाना क्षेत्र में सब इंस्पेक्टर युवती से कर रहा अभद्रता, जान से मारने का कर रहा प्रयास। रोज़ाना योगी सरकार की पुलिस की बर्बरता की घटनाएं आ रही सामने, मुख्यमंत्री मौन। मामले की हो जांच, आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी पर हो कार्रवाई! @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/K4BItsuERL — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) December 25, 2022

The people around, while pleading for help can be heard saying, “Why have you locked the door, what are you doing to her.” “He is beating me, torturing me,” the woman replies from inside the room.

Meanwhile, as the cop realises that his act is getting filmed, he starts saying – “You people are not doing the right thing with police, whatever you doing is wrong”. The cop, while trying to defend his actions, still didn’t release the woman until the end of a more than 2-minute-long video.

Samajwadi Party Slams Yogi Government

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over this incident. The party tweeted: “Shameful act of Kanpur police. Every day, videos of the Yogi government’s police doing atrocities on citizens emerge, but the chief minister stays silent. The matter must be probed and action should be taken on the cop.”