New Delhi: Even as history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the mastermind behind the killing of eight policemen-including a Deputy Superintendent-in Kanpur two days ago remains on the run, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an accomplice of his after an encounter Saturday night.

The accomplice was identified as Daya Shankar Agnihotri and, in a development that all but confirms an 'insider' hand in the gruesome incident, claimed that Dubey had received a phone call before the police team came to arrest him.

"He received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him. Following this, he called around 25-30 people. He fired bullets on police personnel. I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter therefore saw nothing", Daya Shankar Agnihotri told the media.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Police has suspended a Station House Officer (SHO) on allegations that he was involved in the killings of the eight policemen. Also on Saturday, Dubey’s house, where the killings took place, was demolished by the police.

More than 25 teams of the UP Police have carried out searches at over 100 locations in the last 48 hours. Cash reward has been increased to Rs one lakh for information on his whereabouts. Dubey has at least 60 cases against him including murder and attempt to murder.

His mother, meanwhile, has said that he should be shot dead ‘wherever he is’.