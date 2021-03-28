Lucknow: Two patients died on Sunday following a major fire at the cardiology department of the LPS Institute in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Nine fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze. Evacuation of trapped patients process was on. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed all evacuated patients to be provided immediate care. The Chief Minister has also sought a report from the district admin while directing a high-level team to visit the site and submit a report immediately, Chief Minister’s Office said. Also Read - Under-construction Flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway Collapses; 3 Injured

The electricity supply was cut off and patients and their attendants were brought out from the stairs.

Kanpur police commissioner Aseem Arun said that the fire had been brought under control. He said that prima facie, it appeared that the fire was caused by short-circuit.

“The Chief Minister has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed the district officials to arrange for treatment of patients in other hospitals. He has also set up a high-level committee comprising Principal Secretary (health) and DG Fire services to probe the incident. The committee will visit the site of the incident and submit its report. The Chief Minister has further directed all hospitals and medical facilities in the state to strengthen their firefighting equipment,” said Additional Chief Secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi.

Fire breaks out at the cardiology department of LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur. More details awaited. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2021

The cause of the fire is also not known.