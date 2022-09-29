Kanpur: Girls of a hostel in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur allege that they were filmed secretly while bathing by a member of the staff working in their hostel building. A group of girls came to the local police station and protested over alleged inaction despite filing a complaint.Also Read - 9 Killed, Several Injured as Tractor Trolley Overturns Into Pond in Lucknow

This is weeks after a similar case was reported in Chandigarh University, when a video from a girls' hostel was leaked, sparking massive protests by students.

In the Kanpur incident, students of Sai Niwas Girls' Hostel alleged they found obscene videos in the employee's mobile phone, particularly of girl students taking bath. The students alleged the employee shot the videos from the skylight of the hostel building.

“We have filed a complaint,” a student told reporters outside the police station. The employee has been arrested and a case has been filed, the police told reporters. The mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis, they said.