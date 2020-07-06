New Delhi: Even as gangster Vikas Dubey, the mastermind behind last Friday’s killings of eight policemen-including a Deputy Superintendent-in Kanpur, remains absconding, the Uttar Pradesh Police has expanded its search for him to Nepal border. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter Update: Reward on Vikas Dubey Increased to Rs 2.5 Lakh; 3 More Cops Suspended, State Borders Sealed

The police has put up his posters in Lakhimpur district, near the state’s border with Nepal. This comes after his last location was traced in Auraiya, near the India-Nepal border, prompting the police to seal the state borders and issue an alert on the border with the neighbouring country. Also Read - 'Not a Criminal,' Says Kanpur Firing Mastermind Vikas Dubey in Video, Discloses His Political Links

Also, earlier today, three more police personnel, including two sub-inspectors and a constable, were suspended over their alleged involvement in the case, bringing the total number of police personnel suspended in the case to four. Earlier, a Station House Officer (SHO) had been suspended for allegedly tipping off Dubey about the impending police raid.

Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an aide of Dubey who was present in house at the time of the encounter, has claimed that the history-sheeter was tipped off by someone from the nearby police station. Agnihotri was arrested after an encounter with the police on Saturday night.

The police has also increased reward for information on Dubey’s whereabouts to Rs 2.5 lakh frome one lakh.