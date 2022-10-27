Kanpur/UP: A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh where a man can be seen recording his wife’s suicide attempt. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms wherein the woman can be seen trying to hang herself with a scarf or dupatta around her neck after failing in the first attempt, while her husband, continued filming the incident instead of saving her.Also Read - Teenage Girl Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Her For Chatting On Phone

KANPUR WOMAN SUICIDE: CONTENT OF THE VIDEO

“Great. Yehi tumhaari soch hai. Bahut kharab soch hai (This is your mindset. You have a very poor mindset)”, the man can be heard saying in the video. Later she takes off the noose and stared at him. The video ended at that point. India.com has seen the video but being a responsible website we have decided not to share the clip. The deceased has been identified as Shobita Gupta. If reports are to be believed, she had a fight with her husband Sanjeev Gupta after which she decided to take the extreme step.

Following the incident, Sanjeev informed Shobita’s parents, who, after reaching the spot, found her body lying on the bed. “When we reached home, our daughter’s body was lying on the bed. Sanjeev was pumping her instead of taking her to the hospital. We immediately picked her up and took her to the hospital where she was declared dead. Sanjeev gave a video. He told us that she had tried to hang herself before,” said father Rajkishore Gupta .

Probe Underway

Meanwhile, police have sent Shobita’s body for a post-mortem. ACP Anup Singh said that the entire incident is being probed along with the video. “The woman committed suicide after a dispute with her husband. As soon as the information was received, the police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. We are questioning the husband,” he said. ACP Singh further said that the relatives of the deceased have registered no complaint. “Action will be taken as soon as the complaint is received,” he added.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)