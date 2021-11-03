Lucknow: The Kanpur Metro train is likely to start its commercial operations either in the end of December or early January. According to the reports, the Yogi Adityanath government is mulling to roll out the services before the Election Commission enforces the moral code of conduct in the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Bypolls 2021: High Voter Turnout Recorded in 29 Assembly, 3 Lok Sabha Seats; Himachal Sees 100% Polling | Roundup

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report quoting sources, the state government is likely to dedicate the Kanpur metro to the public on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (December 25). On Tuesday, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The Kanpur Metro will be ready by the end of this month and it will be dedicated to the public next month.” Also Read - India Saw 418 Suicides Daily in 2020, Maharashtra Tops The List With Near 20,000. How Other States Fared?

Kanpur Metro Tested:

On Monday evening, Kanpur Metro train was tested on the test track located inside the depot. The train took three rounds on the 65-metre-long test track and thus ran 3,900 metres. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona? Uttar Pradesh Takes BIG Decision Amid Rising Delta Variant AY.4.2 Cases | Read Details

Its testing is being done ahead of its RDSO trial on the main track scheduled to be held in mid-November.

The testing of the train was also successful on Tuesday. Scores of Metro staff were present to witness the train chugging. They

About Kanpur Metro: