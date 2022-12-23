Kanpur Money Heist: Thieves Dig 10-Feet-Long Tunnel To Break Into Bank, Take 1.8 Kg Gold | Watch Video

Kanpur Money-Heist: Thieves broke open a chest at a bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and stole gold worth ₹ 1 crore. They entered the bank’s vault through a 10-feet-long and four-feet-wide tunnel. They dug the tunnel from an empty plot adjacent to the State Bank of India’s Bhanuti branch.

The underground tunnel that was dug by the thieves to break into the bank’s strong room in the heist at an SBI branch in Kanpur. The total cost of the stolen gold is yet to be estimated by the bank officials. pic.twitter.com/JHilMqzwA0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 23, 2022

Though the thieves managed to open the gold chest, they could not pry open the cash box, which had ₹32 lakh, according to the police. Bank officials took hours to provide an estimate of the stolen gold. They said it weighed over 1.8 kg and was worth about ₹ 1 crore, said a police official.

“It could be an insider’s job who executed the crime with the help of expert criminals. We have found some leads, including fingerprints from the strong-room, which might help crack the heist,” the police officer said.

The police suspect the thieves must have observed the area and got familiar with the construction and architecture of the bank, including the vault area. Bank officials discovered the robbery this morning, police officer BP Jogdand said, after they found the tunnel through which the robbers had broken into the bank.

Senior police officials, forensic experts and a dog squad reached the bank and soon launched a probe. Several police teams headed by senior officials have been formed. Bank manager Neeraj Rai told the police that the gold belonged to 29 people who had taken loans against it.