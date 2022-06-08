Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: In the aftermath of Kanpur violence that erupted on June 3, the administration has imposed section 144 to avoid any untoward situation. As per the administration, not more than 5 persons would be allowed to assemble in a public place till the prohibitory orders are imposed. Besides, protests would also be prohibited during this period. For the unversed, violence had erupted in parts of the city after Friday prayers as members of two communities indulged in brick-batting and hurled bombs over attempts to shut shops in protest against controversial comments by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Supports Suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma: ‘Go to Court, Don’t Play Don’

Kanpur Violence: Here’s What We Know So Far Also Read - Section 144 Imposed After Clashes Break Out Between 2 Groups In Rajasthan’ Jodhpur, 3 Arrested

A high alert has been sounded across Kanpur r egarding Friday prayers and the entire city has been divided into 5 zones and 28 sectors for security. Earlier in the day, a special investigation team visited the violence site in Kanpur and collected evidence in connection with clashes. “We are speaking with sanitation workers as a part of our investigation. We are also collecting evidence in connection with the incident that had happened,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kanpur and a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Tripurari Pandey told ANI. On June 5, the Bareilly administration had imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 till July 3.

How Violence Erupted in Kanpur?

The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops which were opposed by the other group, Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes. Till now, 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered and further investigation is underway. Also Read - Al-Qaeda Threatens Attacks in Parts of India Including Delhi, Mumbai Over Controversial Remarks on Prophet

All accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial remand on Sunday in connection with the incident. They were taken to District Jail in Kanpur by the police after they were sent on a 14-day remand.