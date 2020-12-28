Kanpur: In a surprising turn of events, a post office in Kanpur here released the stamps of underworld don Chhota Rajan and gangster Munna Bajrangi. The Chief Post Master has clarified that the employees should have been careful in verifying the pictures. Also Read - No More Yadav, Jat or Rajput: Flaunting Caste on Cars, Bike Can Land You in Trouble in Yogi's UP | Here's How

The printing of criminals’ pictures on postage stamps reportedly has been possible under the ‘My Stamp’ scheme, which allows one to get personalised sheets of postage stamps of India Post. Also Read - Mission Rojgar: Govt Moves Towards Providing 50 L Jobs to Youth in UP

According to indiapost.gov.in, “Customized My Stamp is a personalized sheet of Postage Stamps wherein the corporate, organizations and institutions can get their customized sheets printed from India Post. Alongside these customized themed stamps, the organization may opt for printing of their logo, images of their organization/institute printed.” Also Read - UK Returned Family Test COVID-19 Positive in Meerut, May Carry New Variant of Coronavirus

One My Stamp Sheet contains 12 stamps with face value of each stamp being Rs 5 and the cost of one sheet is Rs 300, as per the information available on indiapost.gov.in.

“Postal department provides the facility to get ‘My Stamp’ made, by submitting a form along with ID. Our employees should have been careful in verifying pics,” said Himanshu Mishra, Chief Post Master, Kanpur.

“The procedure of My Stamp is very easy and anyone can get it done. Even the customers need to be responsible and not indulge in anything like this,” he added.

The Chief Post Master said that further investigation will be done into this matter.

(With inputs from ANI)