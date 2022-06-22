Kanpur Violence: In a major breakthrough, police on Wednesday arrested Mukhtar Baba, the owner of Baba Biriyani, in connection with Kanpur’s violent clashes that broke between two groups in the city, after the Friday prayers on June 3, over the issue of the market shutdown.Also Read - Angry With Daughter-in-law, Elderly Man In Kanpur Fires 45 Rounds On Police, Three Policemen Injured

Mukhtar has been accused of crowdfunding the violence and giving huge amount of money to Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the prime accused in the case. Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar reported that Mukhtar had also made arranged food and drink for the stone pelters.

Speaking to the portal, Joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari asserted that the police is now investigating who received the money and how much money did Mukhtar fund in the Kanpur violence. Furthermore, he added that there will be more arrests in the case soon.

How Communal Riot Was Engineered by Mukhtar Baba?

During interrogation, Zafar Hayat (the prime accused) confessed to the involvement of Mukhtar Baba in the violence. For the unversed, Mukhtar Baba runs a famous Baba Biryani restaurant in Kanpur.

Reports claimed that Kanpur violence was engineered by Mukhtar in his restaurant located in Beconganj. The evidences recovered by the police also showed money transactions made by Mukhtar.

Besides, the key accused has also revealed that builders, businessmen and politicians were also involved in funding his organisation – Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Fans Association (a local social group). Police said that the role of all these people was also under the scanner.

58 People Arrested So Far

Till now, the police have arrested 58 people and registered 7 FIRs so far in connection with the violent protests. Kanpur Police Commissioner V S Meena said the accused will be booked under the stringent National Security Act and the Gangster Act while the possible role of groups like Popular Front of India (PFI) and others is being looked into.

The FIRs have been lodged under various IPC sections, including 147 (punishment for rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (act endangering life), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

For the unversed, the violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur after Friday prayers when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence in Kanpur.