Kanpur: Kanpur police on Monday released the first poster of the 40 alleged perpetrators involved in the Kanpur violence. According to the reports, the authorities will now make efforts to arrest the accused by making the poster viral through social media. Notably, the police have also assured that the name of the informant of these perpetrators will be kept secret.

On Saturday, the police made a series of arrests including the head of a local Islamic NGO, in connection with the violence that broke out in Kanpur Friday. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, allegations of links between the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and the violent protests is also being probed.

"The area is peaceful and we are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said, adding some suspects were detained overnight by different police teams.

The first FIR has been registered on a complaint by Nawab Ahmad, Station House Officer, Beckonganj, against nearly 500 people for rioting with deadly weapons. The FIR names 36 people including Maulana Mohammed Ali, MMA Jauhar Fans Association chief Hayat Zafar Hashmi, and his associates Yousuf Mansoori and Amir Jawed Ansari.

According to the SHO, Hayat and his men had called for the closure of shops on Friday to protest the remarks made against the Prophet by a BJP spokesperson.

How Things Unfolded On Friday

Crowds of protesters had resorted to stone pelting during a bandh observed by members of the Muslim community in the city’s Nayi Sarak and Dada Miyaan areas, in protest against controversial comments made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate over the Gyanvapi Mosque issue. Several were reportedly injured in the violence.