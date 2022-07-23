New Delhi: Five Kanwar Yatra devotees, who were travelling from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, on Saturday were mowed down by a truck in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Another devotee, who has suffered severe injuries, has been rushed to a hospital.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Carries Parents on Shoulders During Kanwar Yatra, Reminds Internet of Shravan Kumar. Watch

Police said a probe was underway in connection to the accident and the driver of the truck will soon be arrested.

“5 dead, 1 seriously injured after seven Kanwar devotees were hit by a truck around 2.15 am on Saturday, at Sadabad PS in Hathras. They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars,” Rajeev Krishna, ADG, Agra Zone was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“A probe underway in the incident. We have received info about the driver, he will be nabbed soon,” Krishna said.