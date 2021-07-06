Lucknow: As the coronavirus cases are going down, the Uttar Pradesh government has indicated that the annual ‘Kanwar Yatra’ will start from July 25 amid tight Covid restrictions. According to a report by India Today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued guidelines for the devotees visiting Uttarakhand, UP and Bihar for the ‘Jalabhishek’. Also Read - Over 1.66 Crore Unutilised Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Available with States, Private Hospitals, Says Centre

But the neighbouring state Uttarakhand has banned the Kanwar Yatra despite the hill state reporting a decline in coronavirus cases. In the fresh guidelines, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Kanwar Yatra should be completed after holding talks with the neighbouring states.

The chief minister also stated that the entire process should run smoothly, keeping in view the Covid restrictions in place despite states relaxing curbs as cases continue to dip. The Uttar Pradesh government had last year suspended the Kanwar Yatra in view of the pandemic.

As per reports, Uttarakhand new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Adityanath over the phone regarding the Kanwar Yatra. Dhami will decide on starting the Kanwar Yatra after speaking to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar.

The development comes as over 50.09 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh have become fully vaccinated against the pandemic virus. Over 8.38 lakh vaccinations took place on Monday alone. Data from CoWin portal showed that over 3.35 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given in Uttar Pradesh. In terms of people, 2,84,51,525 have taken at least one dose, while 50,09,188 have taken both doses.