Agra: With just 10 days remaining ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections to begin, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is all set to file his nomination from the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri on Monday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not declared its candidate against Akhilesh yet, but a number of reports have speculated that the BJP is likely to field Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav from the Karhal seat who recently joined the party.

Speaking to TOI, a family member of Aparna Yadav said that it was "unlikely" that she would contest polls against her brother-in-law. He said, "She would do whatever the party decides but pitting her against Akhilesh would not be in the minds of the BJP leadership because of the sensitivity of their family relationship."

SP National President Akhilesh Yadav will contest the assembly elections for the first time from the Karhal assembly seat. He will be contesting against Congress' Gyanvati Yadav and BSP's Kuldeep Narayan from the seat.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. Voting in Mainpuri will be held in the third phase of the assembly polls, although, the nomination process has started here. Samajwadi Party has had a stronghold in Karhal since the year 1993 till today, only once in the year 2002, the SP had to face defeat from this seat. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.