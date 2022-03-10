Karhal Election Result LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Karhal Assembly seat where counting of votes will shortly begin. The Karhal seat assumes significance as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election for the first time. The Karhal Assembly constituency falls under the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency. Karhal is a Samajwadi bastion and Mulayam Singh Yadav represents the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha. Upping the battle of Karhal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Mulayam’s former PSO SP Singh Baghel from Karhal Vidhan Sabha seat to take on Akhilesh Yadav. The former sub-inspector was once a personal security officer (PSO) of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Meanwhile, the Congress fielded Gyanvati Yadav against Akhilesh Yadav in the Karhal Assembly seat while Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party fielded first-timer Kuldeep Narayan. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Result.Also Read - Election Results 2022: How To Check Results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Here are the LIVE Updates for Karhal Election Result 2022:

7 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today.