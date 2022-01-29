New Delhi: The voting for the Kasganj Assembly constituency will take place in phase 3 of 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls on February 20. The Kasganj seat, a part of the Etah district which comes under the Braj region, is represented by BJP MLA Devendra Singh Rajput. The BJP had won four times from the Kasganj Assembly seat while Samajwadi Party had won two times since the 1977 Uttar Pradesh elections.Also Read - Etawah Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Repeat 2017 Performance Or Samajwadi Party Will Spell Magic

In 2017, BJP's Devendra Singh Rajput had won 1,01,908 votes to defeat Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's Hasrat Ullah Shervani who received only 49,878 votes. Ajay Chaturvedi from the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) received 37,818 votes. The voter turnout for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election was 59.56 per cent.

Year A C No. Constituency Name Category Winner Gender Party Votes Runner Up Gender Party Votes 2017 100 Kasganj GEN Devendra Singh Rajput M BJP 101908 Hasrat Ullah Shervani M SP 49878 2012 100 Kasganj GEN Man Pal Singh M SP 48535 Hasrat Ullah Sherwani M BSP 38356 2007 331 Kasganj GEN Hasratulla M BSP 35105 Netram Singh M BJP 32733 2002 331 Kasganj GEN Manpal Singh M SP 31958 Mahendra Singh M BJP 25412 1996 347 Kasganj GEN Netram Singh M BJP 41531 Goverdhan Singh M SP 38457 1993 347 Kasganj GEN Kalyan Singh M BJP 50394 Shailesh Kumar Yadav M SP 26136 1991 347 Kasganj GEN Net Ram Singh M BJP 32963 Umesh Chander M JD 17217 1989 347 Kasganj GEN Goverdhan Singh M JD 35202 Man Pal Singh M INC 29063 1985 347 Kasganj GEN Manpal Singh M INC 28153 Goverdhan Singh M BJP 19621 1980 347 Kasganj GEN Manpal Singh Advocate M INC(I) 26971 Netram Singh M BJP 12245 1977 347 Kasganj GEN Net Ram Singh M JNP 34029 Manpal Singh M INC 16262 1974 347 Kasganj GEN Man Pal Singh M INC 20690 Netram Singh M BJS 18220 1969 351 Kasganj GEN Netram Singh M BJS 21663 Kali Charan M INC 19597 1967 351 Kasganj GEN K.Charan M INC 21918 G.Prasad M BJS 20026 1962 357 Kasganj GEN Girwar Prasad M JS 13795 Kali Charan M INC 9163 1957 117 Kasganj GEN Kali Charan M INC 15713 Himmat Singh M PSP 12416 1951 107 Kasganj North GEN Tirmal Singh M INC 15734 Shital Singh M KMPP 7005

Political observers say the BJP is going all out for the Braj region while hoping to retain several seats. Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda held a review meeting with office-bearers of the 40 constituencies in the Braj region and discussed key issues in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Kasganj Assembly Seat – Key Dates

Date of Polling: Sunday, February 20

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: All you need to know

The voting for 403 member-Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10-March 7. The results for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls will be announced on March 10. Polling for first and second phase will be held on February 10 and February 14 on 58 assembly seats across 11 districts and 55 assembly seats in nine districts. The voting for 59 assembly seats across 16 districts in third phase of Uttar Pradesh election will take place on February 20. In fourth phase, the polling for 60 assembly seats in nine districts on February 23. The polling for fourth phase will be held on February 27 for 60 assembly seats across 11 districts.