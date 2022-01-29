New Delhi: The voting for the Kasganj Assembly constituency will take place in phase 3 of 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls on February 20. The Kasganj seat, a part of the Etah district which comes under the Braj region, is represented by BJP MLA Devendra Singh Rajput. The BJP had won four times from the Kasganj Assembly seat while Samajwadi Party had won two times since the 1977 Uttar Pradesh elections.Also Read - Etawah Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Repeat 2017 Performance Or Samajwadi Party Will Spell Magic
In 2017, BJP's Devendra Singh Rajput had won 1,01,908 votes to defeat Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's Hasrat Ullah Shervani who received only 49,878 votes. Ajay Chaturvedi from the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) received 37,818 votes. The voter turnout for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election was 59.56 per cent.
|Year
|A C No.
|Constituency Name
|Category
|Winner
|Gender
|Party
|Votes
|Runner Up
|Gender
|Party
|Votes
|2017
|100
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Devendra Singh Rajput
|M
|BJP
|101908
|Hasrat Ullah Shervani
|M
|SP
|49878
|2012
|100
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Man Pal Singh
|M
|SP
|48535
|Hasrat Ullah Sherwani
|M
|BSP
|38356
|2007
|331
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Hasratulla
|M
|BSP
|35105
|Netram Singh
|M
|BJP
|32733
|2002
|331
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Manpal Singh
|M
|SP
|31958
|Mahendra Singh
|M
|BJP
|25412
|1996
|347
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Netram Singh
|M
|BJP
|41531
|Goverdhan Singh
|M
|SP
|38457
|1993
|347
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Kalyan Singh
|M
|BJP
|50394
|Shailesh Kumar Yadav
|M
|SP
|26136
|1991
|347
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Net Ram Singh
|M
|BJP
|32963
|Umesh Chander
|M
|JD
|17217
|1989
|347
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Goverdhan Singh
|M
|JD
|35202
|Man Pal Singh
|M
|INC
|29063
|1985
|347
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Manpal Singh
|M
|INC
|28153
|Goverdhan Singh
|M
|BJP
|19621
|1980
|347
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Manpal Singh Advocate
|M
|INC(I)
|26971
|Netram Singh
|M
|BJP
|12245
|1977
|347
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Net Ram Singh
|M
|JNP
|34029
|Manpal Singh
|M
|INC
|16262
|1974
|347
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Man Pal Singh
|M
|INC
|20690
|Netram Singh
|M
|BJS
|18220
|1969
|351
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Netram Singh
|M
|BJS
|21663
|Kali Charan
|M
|INC
|19597
|1967
|351
|Kasganj
|GEN
|K.Charan
|M
|INC
|21918
|G.Prasad
|M
|BJS
|20026
|1962
|357
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Girwar Prasad
|M
|JS
|13795
|Kali Charan
|M
|INC
|9163
|1957
|117
|Kasganj
|GEN
|Kali Charan
|M
|INC
|15713
|Himmat Singh
|M
|PSP
|12416
|1951
|107
|Kasganj North
|GEN
|Tirmal Singh
|M
|INC
|15734
|Shital Singh
|M
|KMPP
|7005
(Source: Elections.in)
Political observers say the BJP is going all out for the Braj region while hoping to retain several seats. Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda held a review meeting with office-bearers of the 40 constituencies in the Braj region and discussed key issues in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
Kasganj Assembly Seat – Key Dates
Date of Polling: Sunday, February 20
Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: All you need to know
The voting for 403 member-Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10-March 7. The results for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls will be announced on March 10. Polling for first and second phase will be held on February 10 and February 14 on 58 assembly seats across 11 districts and 55 assembly seats in nine districts. The voting for 59 assembly seats across 16 districts in third phase of Uttar Pradesh election will take place on February 20. In fourth phase, the polling for 60 assembly seats in nine districts on February 23. The polling for fourth phase will be held on February 27 for 60 assembly seats across 11 districts.