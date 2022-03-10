Kasganj Election Result LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Kasganj Assembly seat where counting of votes will shortly begin. The Kasganj seat, a part of the Etah district which comes under the Braj region, is represented by BJP MLA Devendra Singh Rajput. The BJP had won four times from the Kasganj Assembly seat while Samajwadi Party had won two times since the 1977 Uttar Pradesh elections. In 2017, BJP’s Devendra Singh Rajput had won 1,01,908 votes to defeat Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party’s Hasrat Ullah Shervani who received only 49,878 votes. The voter turnout for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election was 59.56 per cent. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result for Kasganj seat.Also Read - Election Results 2022: How To Check Results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Here are the LIVE Updates for Kasganj Election Result 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today.