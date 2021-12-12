Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday dedicate to the people the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor located in the heart of Varanasi, a mega project that is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a huge way. PM Modi will visit the temple at around 1 pm and inaugurate phase one of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore, after offering prayers, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.Also Read - Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: How PM Modi’s 'Dream Project' Will Boost Religious Tourism | Photos & Videos

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year. The gateways and other structures have been built with stones and other material using traditional craftsmanship. Also Read - PMO Confirms PM Modi's Twitter Account Briefly Hacked, Bitcoin Tweet Fake

There is a palpable excitement among majority of the residents of the temple town and domestic tourists flocking the holy shrine of the Hindus in the run-up to the high-profile event, in view of which the police security in Varanasi has been beefed up. From saints and seers to shopkeeper and hotel owners, there is a smile on people’s faces as they await the inauguration day with visible excitement. Also Read - PM Modi Pushes For Joint Efforts to Shape Global Norms For Social Media, Cryptocurrencies at Summit For Democracy

Modi’s old vision to facilitate pilgrims, devotees

It was Modi’s vision for a long time to facilitate pilgrims and devotees of Lord Shiva as they had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep while they went about the age-old custom of taking dip in the holy river, collecting its water and offering it at the temple. “To realise this vision, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the river Ganga,” the PMO said.

23 buildings to be inaugurated in Phase 1

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including ‘yatri suvidha kendras’, tourist facilitation centre, vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others. “The project involved purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around the temple. Modi’s vision to take everyone along was the principle based on which mutual negotiations were done for these acquisitions,” PMO said, noting that around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were rehabilitated amicably.

Project spread over 5 lakh sq ft.

The scale of the project was such that it is now spread over a massive area of about five lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet. Despite the Covid pandemic, the work on the project has been completed on schedule, the PMO noted.

Present temple constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 18th century

The current structure of the temple — one of the 12 Jyotirlingas — was constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780, and in the 19th century, Maharaja Ranjit Singh had got it crowned with a golden ‘shikhar’. According to the website of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the famous religious site is also known as ‘Golden Temple’. In many old maps, this name can be seen mentioned.

Criticised for demolition of old buildings

The project had also drawn criticism from various heritage experts as a large number of old buildings were demolished to make way for the corridor that also provides a direct link from the temple to Ganga River. Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal had earlier said that 40 ancient temples were found following the demolition of buildings around the main temple. These centuries-old temples, which were earlier hidden, are now visible. They will be preserved and opened to the public.

Glorious sky-view of Kashi Vishwanath Dham!

Temple’s original structure not tampered with: Project architect

Early December, the architect of the project, Bimal Patel, had said the original structure of the temple had not been tampered with while developing the site, adding, apart from beautifying the area, tourist facilities have been enhanced. “The project includes the construction of Temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience, salvation home, Godowlia Gate, Bhogshala, shelter for priests and sevadars, spiritual book space, and others,” Patel had said in a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. About 70 per cent of the 5.50 lakh sq ft area of the project have been kept for green cover, he said, adding, “We worked towards fulfilling the prime minister’s vision of reorganising the temple premises to restore its grandeur.”

Here are other top points to know ahead of the mega project inauguration tomorrow:

Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Modi since 2014, has been decorated ahead of the mega event — ‘Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi’ — and the residents of the temple town eagerly await the arrival of the prime minister. Facades of buildings located on streets leading to the shrine have been painted in uniform light pink colour, and many buildings have been illuminated. Many hotels located near Godowlia Chowk have also been lit up by their owners to celebrate the occasion. Senior BJP leaders had earlier announced that Varanasi will host a month-long cultural exercise following the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. All BJP chief ministers and deputy CMs will attend the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from over 51,000 places nationwide. After laying the foundation stone of the corridor, Modi had said the project would be a model for “protection and preservation” of temples and a combination of modern technology with ancient faith. PM had also said this project would become a model for similar projects elsewhere and give a new global identity to Kashi.

