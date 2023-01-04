Kanjhawala Re-Run: Car Hits Woman Riding Bicycle in Kaushambi, Drags Her For Over 200 m

The police said due to the crash, the woman got stuck onto the wheel of the car along with the bicycle and was dragged for about 200 meters.

Incident like Anjali In UP, Car Hits Woman Riding Bicycle In Kaushambi, Drags Her For Over 200m

In a similar incident like Delhi’s Anjali Singh’s, a high-speed car hit a woman bicyclist and dragged her for more than 200 metres in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambhi district. The woman has been admitted to the district hospital in Kaushambhi, and the driver, who was also injured, is in a hospital in Prayagraj.

Quoting the complainant, the police said due to the crash, the woman got stuck onto the wheel of the car along with the bicycle and was dragged for about 200 meters.

According to several media reports, the woman was on her way to attend her computer classes from her house when the car hit. Exactly the same way 20-year-old woman, Anjali, who was dragged by a car for around 12 kilometres in Delhi after she got tuck onto the front wheel of the vehicle. She dies in the accident.

The five men, who were inside the car, are under arrest. They have told the police that they had panicked after hitting the scooty and had no idea that the woman was stuck in the undercarriage. They said they were drunk, having polished off two bottles of alcohol on way back from Haryana’s Murthal. Also, the music in the car was loud and they heard nothing, they said.

The men claimed that they saw the body when they were near the Jonti village. While taking a U-turn, they saw the woman’s arm. Then they stopped the car and leaving the body there, drove off. They returned the car, borrowed from one Ashutosh, and went home.