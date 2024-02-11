Home

‘Khandan Badhane Ke Liye Bhi…’: Akhilesh’s Witty Jibe Draws Chuckle From CM Yogi | WATCH

The lighthearted remark from Akhilesh Yadav made the room burst into laughter and even drew a chuckle from Yogi Adityanath who can be seen wearing a wide smile.

Uttar Pradesh Budget Session: In a lighthearted moment during the Budget session in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, a quick-witted jibe by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav drew laughter and chuckles from lawmakers, including the Speaker as well as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

“Baat khandan tak pahunchi hai to khandan badhane ke liye bhi kuchh karna chahiye. Jahan tak baat pahunchani hai, pahunch chuki hai (If the matter has reached the family, then something should be done to expand the family. The matter has already reached where it needs to be),” Akhilesh Yadav said in a witty dig at CM Adityanath while speaking during a discussion in the Budget session in UP Vidhan Sabha.

The former chief minister’s lighthearted remark made the room burst into laughter and even drew a chuckle from Yogi Adityanath who can be seen wearing a wide smile.

The video clip of Akhilesh’s speech was shared by the Samajwadi Party on their official X handle and quickly went viral on the platform.

Yadav’s veiled dig at Adityanath came after the latter’s remarks on Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav.

‘Lord Ram resides in hearts, BJP didn’t bring him’

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday tore into the BJP accusing the saffron party of “insulting” Lord Ram by claiming they brought Him to Ayodhya, when the Hindu God never left as He always lived in the hearts and minds of His devotees.

“Lord Ram resides in the heart, then why the need to take his name? Ram was always there, earlier too,” the Samajwadi party (SP) chief said while speaking during the budget session in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Urging the BJP to stop using religion as as vehicle for their political goals, Yadav said, “Lord Ram is there even today. Lord Ram will always be there. When we were not there, Lord Ram was, and when we would no longer be there, Lord Ram would still be there.”

“By claim that you have brought Lord Ram, you are not only insulting Lord Ram, but also our religion,” he said.

Yadav also cited the Governor’s address to say Rs 31,000 crore was spent on beautification of Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration.

BJP is ‘anti-public’

The former UP chief minister also criticised the “big budget” presented by the treasury bench, saying it means nothing if the government chooses to spend it covertly. “The government does not provide information about how much has been spent of the amount allocated.”

He said, “Whether the UP budget is of 7 lakh crore or 8 lakh crore, the biggest question will always be ‘what is in it for the 90 per cent of the people of the state?'”

“The policy of the BJP is not for the common public of the state. It keeps 90 per cent of the budget for the 10 per cent rich people. And only 10 per cent of the budget for the 90 per cent of the needy people.”

(With PTI inputs)

