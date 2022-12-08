live

Khatauli Byelection Result: RLD’s Madan Bhaiya Wins by Defeating BJP’s Rajkumari Saini by 22,165 Votes

Khatauli By-Poll Election Result: In Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli assembly by-election, RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya has won. He defeated his nearest candidate by 22165 votes. RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya leading by 12436 votes after 22nd round of counting in Khatauli by-election of Muzaffarnagar. RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya got total 77067 votes till 22nd round. BJP’s Rajkumari Saini got total 64631 votes till 22 rounds. The bypoll was necessitated due to disqualification of BJP legislator Vikram Singh Saini after his conviction and sentence of a two-year of imprisonmeinnt by a district court in a 2013 riots case.

Highlights of Khatauli Bypoll Election Result

