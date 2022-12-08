live

Khatauli Byelection Result: RLD’s Madan Bhaiya Wins by Defeating BJP’s Rajkumari Saini by 22,165 Votes

Khatauli By-Poll Election Result:

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:53 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Khatauli By-Poll Election Result: In Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli assembly by-election, RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya has won. He defeated his nearest candidate by 22165 votes. RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya leading by 12436 votes after 22nd round of counting in Khatauli by-election of Muzaffarnagar. RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya got total 77067 votes till 22nd round. BJP’s Rajkumari Saini got total 64631 votes till 22 rounds. The bypoll was necessitated due to disqualification of BJP legislator Vikram Singh Saini after his conviction and sentence of a two-year of imprisonmeinnt by a district court in a 2013 riots case.

Highlights of Khatauli Bypoll Election Result

Live Updates

  • 4:50 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has ended

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Khatauli Byelection Result LIVE: RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya wins in Khatauli assembly by-election

    In Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli assembly by-election, RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya has won. He defeated his nearest candidate by 22165 votes.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    Khatauli Byelection Result LIVE: RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya leads in Khatauli

  • 2:50 PM IST

    Khatauli Byelection Result LIVE: SP-RLD alliance candidate Madan Bhaiya is leading over Rajkumari Saini of BJP by 13470 votes in Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli assembly seat.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    Khatauli Byelection Result LIVE: SP and RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya is leading by 13453 votes after the 18th round in the Khatauli assembly by-election. RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya got 65186 total votes till 18 rounds. BJP Rajkumari Saini got 51733 votes.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    Khatauli Byelection Result LIVE: RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya leading by 11238 votes after 11th round

    RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya is leading over Rajkumari Saini of BJP by 11238 votes after 11th round of counting in Khatauli assembly by-election. There are still 17 rounds left to count.
  • 11:43 AM IST

    Khatauli Election result LIVE: Madan Bhaiya (RLD) has got 26464 votes and Rajkumari Saini (BJP) has got 17980 votes in Khatauli of Muzaffarnagar till the 7th round. Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Madan Bhaiya is ahead by 8484 votes.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    Khatauli Election result LIVE: From UP’s Khatauli seat, BJP candidate Rajkumar Saini is consistently trailing RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya. In Khatauli, Madan Bhaiya got 11099 votes and Rajkumar Saini got 6216 votes

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Khatauli Byelection Result LIVE: RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya is leading over BJP’s Rajkumar Saini by 7847 votes after the fifth round in Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli assembly by-election. Madan Bhaiya has got 19317 votes and Rajkumari Saini has got 11470 votes.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Khatauli Byelection Result LIVE: RLD’s Madan Bhaiya has now taken a lead of 6025 votes over BJP’s Rajkumar Saini in Khatauli assembly bypoll. This is the condition after counting four rounds. Before this, Madan Bhaiya is leading in all the three rounds

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:22 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:53 PM IST