‘Kis Muh Se Inkaar Karoon’: Jayant Chaudhary Hints At Imminent BJP-RLD Alliance After Bharat Ratna To Charan Singh

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring the Bharat Ratna on his grandfather and former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh and said this proves that Modi understands the nation's sentiment.

New Delhi: In yet another potential blow to the INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary Friday hinted at the his party was likely to forge an alliance with the BJP, hours after the announcement of Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

“Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko.” (Is there anything left? How can I deny your questions today?),” Jayant said when asked about the speculations of an RLD-BJP alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

‘PM Modi understands nation’s pulse’

Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring the Bharat Ratna on his grandfather and said this proves that PM Modi understands the sentiment and character of the nation.

“PM Modi’s vision has done what the previous governments couldn’t do in ages. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi’s government for encouraging people who aren’t part of the mainstream,” the RLD chief said.

#WATCH | RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says, "What previous governments could not do till today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's govt for encouraging the people who aren't part of the mainstream…" pic.twitter.com/SydlLmBRzO — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

Terming it as the greatest day of his life and a very emotional moment, Jayant Chaudhary thanked the President, the Centre, and PM Modi “for his vision”.

“Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision,” he said.

‘How can I deny?’

On being asked on if the RLD will break ties with the INDIA bloc and join hands with the BJP-led NDA, Chaudhary said “How can I deny your questions today”, hinting at what seems an imminent alliance with the saffron brigade.

However the RLD Chief kept some room open for further negotiation saying that speaking about seats on a day like this wasn’t the right thing.

“Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision that proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation,” he said.

#WATCH | When asked about BJP amid rumours of him joining NDA, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says, "Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important…When I am congratulating & PM Modi has given a decision which proves he understands the basic sentiments & character… pic.twitter.com/ym5QYx8j8t — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said he hasn’t spoken to Jayant Chaudhary since the award was announced for Chaudhary Charan Singh.

“There have been no talks here. Whatever it is, is being published in newspapers, I am getting all the information through you” Akhilesh had said.

Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh

PM Modi on Friday announced that former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, along with MS Swaminathan– also known as the father of the green revolution.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the country’s highest civilian honour is dedicated to the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh’s incomparable contribution to the country.

“It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation,” PM posted on X.

