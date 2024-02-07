Home

‘After Nandi Baba, Krishna Now Adamant’: Yogi Adityanath Hints At BJP’s Plans For Kashi, Mathura Disputes

The "Krishna is adamant" remark by Adityanath is a clear reference to the Krishna Janmabhoomi case. Hindus believe that the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura sits on the same place where Lord Krishna was born.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the state Assembly Budget Session for the financial year 2024–25, at the State Assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday dropped major hints about the BJP’s next major temple agenda, suggesting that the saffron party may next pursue the Kashi and Mathura (Gyanvapi) disputes.

“Nandi Baba (Lord Shiva’s divine bull) became adamant after witnessing the celebrations in Ayodhya and threw open the barricades at night. Now, our Krishna Kanhaiya is adamant,” Adityanath said while speaking in the state assembly.

In a clear reference to the Gyanvapi mosque dispute– where Hindu rituals were performed in the complex’s cellar after a nearly three decades last week, following a court order– Adityanath said “Nandi Baba” (Lord Shiva’s divine bull), threw open the barricades at night.

Adityanath was referring to Hindu prayers being performed inside the mosque’s complex known as ‘Vyas Ka Tahkhana’ at 3 AM in the night, following the court order. Notably, the cellar faces faces the Nandi idol in the adjoining Kashi Vishwanath temple.

‘Krishna is now adamant’

The Gyanvapi mosque complex has been hogging the headlines recently after a ASI survey report said the structure was built on top a pre-existing Hindu temple– a claim refuted by the Muslim side who are fighting a legal battle against Hindu petitioners.

The “Krishna is adamant” remark by Adityanath is a clear reference to the Krishna Janmabhoomi case. Hindus believe that the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura sits on the same place where Lord Krishna was born. An archaeological survey of the site has been sanctioned by the Allahabad High Court.

Adityanath’s fiery remarks present a clear view of the BJP’s priority list, suggesting that after Ayodhya, the saffron party intends to put their weight behind the disputed sites of Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura.

Krishna asked for 5 villages, Hindus ask for 3 centres of faith

Quoting the Mahabharata, Adityanath said that in the Hindu epic, Krishna had asked for five villages while the Hindus of today are merely asking for the three centres of faith, adding that the Hindu society “pleaded” for its beliefs for years.

The UP CM claimed that Ayodhya faced curfews and prohibitions during previous government.

“Ayodhya was a victim of nefarious intentions for centuries, it faced injustice. And speaking of injustice, I must speak of the one that took place 5,000 years ago which the Pandavas had faced,” said Adityanath with another Mahabharata reference.

“During the time of the Mahabharata, Krishna went to the Kauravas and sought only five villages. Krishna told them to keep the rest with yourself. But Duryodhan did not even give him that.”

“The same thing has happened with Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura…Krishna wanted five villages and the Hindu society has been seeking only three centres which are the centres of our faith.

“These (Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura) are very special to our faith. There is a determination and when politics gets involved in it, it creates division,” Adityanath said.

‘Mandir wahi banaya’

Speaking about the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Adityanath said that everyone in the country was happy that Lord Ram returned home.

“This is the first instance in the world that Lord Ram Lalla himself had to produce evidence of his own existence. But this teaches us perseverance… We were happy not only because Lord Ram found his place but also because we kept our words… mandir wahi banaya…We do not only talk. We walk the talk,” Adityanath said.

