Mathura: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Gyanvapi mosque survey in Varanasi, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has agreed to hear a petition seeking videography of the Shahi Idgah mosque that lies adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. In the plea, the petitioners have claimed that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built after demolishing a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple which was spread over 13.37 acres of land.

The petitioners have sought the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting the video survey in the Shahi Idgah mosque premises in Mathura. They have been demanding the removal of the mosque and the return of the land for the temple.

Allahabad High Court’s Order On Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute

The development came despite the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court’s May 12 order where it directed the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute within four months. The High Court also said that if the Sunni Waqf Board and other parties are not involved in the hearing or attempts are made to hang the matter, then the court can issue ex-parte orders.

So far nine cases have been filed in the Mathura court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah dispute. The district judge has reserved the decision on a plea over the matter.