Kushinagar Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Kushinagar assembly constituency that went to polls in the sixth phase of UP assembly elections on March 3 will begin at 8 AM. The Kushinagar Assembly Constituency of Uttar Pradesh is currently held by Rajnikant Mani Tripathi of Bharatiya Janata Party. Until 2017, the Vidhan Sabha seat of Kushinagar had been a tough battleground for the ruling saffron party as in 2012 it had failed to win a single seat in the district. However, in the last Assembly polls, the BJP had registered victory on 4 seats—Khadda (Jata Shankar Tripathi), Padrauna (Swami Prasad Maurya), Kushinagar (Rajnikant Tripathi), and Hata (Pawan Kumar) of the total 5. Ramkola seat was won by the party’s former ally and SBSP candidate Ramanand Buddha. Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Kushinagar. Also Read - Padrauna Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly