Kushinagar: At least 13 women lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, several women and young girls were sitting on a slab of a well during haldi ceremony when suddenly, due to heavy load, the slab broke and the women plunged inside.

Speaking on this, Gorakhpur Zone ADG, Akhil Kumar told reporters, “13 women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well & due to heavy load,the slab broke.

The senior official said a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh would be paid to the family of each person killed in the incident.

Reportedly, around 15 women were rescued by villagers and the police, while 11 others could not be saved in time. Two people have suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences over the tragedy. The official handle of the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted that he has directed officials concerned to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured.

PM Modi too extended his condolences to the family of those who lost their lives in the incident, he said “possible help being given by local administration.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन हर संभव मदद में जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

Further probe into the matter is currently underway.