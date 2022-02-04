New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit back at UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘garmi nikal denge (will take out the heat)’ remark, saying the chief minister uses unparliamentary even in the assembly. Addressing a joint presser along with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudharyin Agra, he also mocked the firebrand leader and asked,”Kya wo compressor hai jo garmi nikal denge (Is he a compressor that he will take out the heat”.Also Read - Amit Shah by His Side, Yogi Adityanth Files Nomination From Gorakhpur For First State Elections | Watch

Upping the ante against CM Yogi, Akhilesh further said that ‘Baba mukhyamantri ko mohabbat se nahi nafrat se lagav hai. (The CM loves violence, not peace). “This time voters of Gorakhpur will send him back to Uttrakhand from where he has come”, he claimed. Also Read - Watch: Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Wave At Each Other As Convoys Cross Paths In UP's Bulandshahr

Earlier, Akhilesh had urged the Election Commission of India to take note of Yogi’s controversial statement. “Is this the kind of language used by a chief minister?” The Election Commission should take note of it”, he had said when asked to comment on the latter’s statement that he would take the ‘garmi’ out of some people in Kairana and Shamli and make them cold like Shimla. Also Read - Will Varanasi South Remain The BJP's Impregnable Fortress?

On January 29, UP CM had launched a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party saying that the candidate of the ‘Tamanchawadi Party’ from Kairana is threatening that the heat has not calmed down yet! After March 10, the heat will cool down.”

कैराना से तमंचावादी पार्टी का प्रत्याशी धमकी दे रहा है, यानी गर्मी अभी शांत नहीं हुई है! 10 मार्च के बाद गर्मी शांत हो जाएगी… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, as the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is drawing nearer, parties including BJP, SP, Congress and BSP are toiling hard to woo voters in their constituencies.

Earlier on Thursday, amidst the campaign trail, Akhilesh Yadav, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi came in front of each other in Bulandshahr. The three leaders showed friendly gesture and greeted each other with folded hands. The event took place when the Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy came in front of the ‘Vijay Rath’ campaign bus of ‘Akhilesh Yadav-Jayant Chaudhary’.