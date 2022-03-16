New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government asking it to file reply on plea seeking cancellation of bail of Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra, who is the son of MoS MHA Ajay Mishra Teni. Coming down heavily on the state government, the court asked, “why bail granted to Mishra was not cancelled?”Also Read - SC to Pronounce Verdict On Plea Seeking OROP in Armed Forces with Automatic Revision Today

For the unversed, a single-judge bench of the high court, on February 10, had granted bail to Mishra who had spent four months in custody. Three family members of farmers who were killed in the violence had sought a stay on the February 10 bail order of the high court, saying the verdict was “unsustainable in the eyes of law as there has been no meaningful and effective assistance by the state to the court in the matter”. Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking to Cancel Bail to Ashish Mishra Today

Recently, another plea seeking cancellation of bail of Ashish Mishra was filed by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and C S Panda on whose letter the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

Four farmers were moved down by the SUV. A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre’s now-repealed agri laws.