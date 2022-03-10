Lakhimpur Election Result 2022: Lakhimpur is an important constituency in the 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the eight assembly seats in the Kheri district that went to the polls in the fourth phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 on February 23. The extant (wards/areas) of the Lakhimpur Assembly constituency are KCs Kheri, Kheri Sri Nagar, Lakhimpur MB, Oel Dhakhawa NP, and Kheri NP of Lakhimpur Tehsil. In 2017 assembly polls, Yogesh Verma of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won the Lakhimpur seat by defeating Utkarsh Verma Madhur from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 37,748 votes. Which party will win it today? We will find out soon.Also Read - Amethi, Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj Election Results LIVE: SP Leads in Amethi, Gauriganj; BJP Takes Over Jagdishpur, Tiloi

Here are the LIVE Updates for Lakhimpur Results 2022: