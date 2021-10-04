Lucknow: Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers’ protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit. Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters. Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles and the remaining two were farmers, sources said.Also Read - 6 Dead as Farmers' Protest Turns Violent in UP's Lakhimpur Khiri After Demonstrators Hit by Vehicles
The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Meets UP CM Adityanath, to be Brand Ambassador of Govt’s One District One Product Programme
Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire. They also allegedly thrashed some passengers. The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union minister of state for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra. Also Read - ‘Not Right At All’: Former Minister Natwar Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi For Current Crisis in Congress
According to the district magistrate, the four deceased farmers have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh (20), Satnam Singh (20), Hari Singh (35) and Subba Singh (65). All belong to Bahraich and Kheri districts.
Ajay Kumar Mishra Speaks to ANI:
- During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers’ protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car & injured our driver: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni
- Due to this, our car got imbalanced & 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed & cars were set on fire: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni.
- My son wasn’t present at spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks & swords. If my son would’ve been there, he wouldn’t have come out alive. They’ve killed people and damaged and set cars on fire. We have video evidence: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni
Here Are The Key Developments and Top Quotes:
- Internet services have been suspended in Lakhimpur Kheri in the aftermath of the clash that has claimed at least eight lives.
- Lucknow Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped from leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri by the Uttar Pradesh Police.
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation over the incident.
- The Chief Minister expressed grief over the happenings, and said, “Such incidents are unfortunate. The government will ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated and the involvement of anti-social elements is brought to light. We will take strict action against those involved.”
- Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed that one of the three farmers was shot dead by MoS Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish (Monu) Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri
- UP Government has instructed ADG law & order Prashant Kumar and ACS (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi to visit the spot where the Lakhimpur incident took place
- Officials including ADG law and order, IG Lucknow visited the site of the incident to keep the situation under control and for further investigation
- I was at Banwaripur since 9 am till the end of the event. Allegations against me are completely baseless & I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished: Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni.
- Our 3 vehicles went to receive Dy CM for an event. On their way, some miscreants pelted stones, set cars on fire and killed our 3-4 workers by thrashing them with sticks: Ashish Mishra.
- We want to visit there (Lakhmipur)… Would they mow down farmers with cars for protesting the black law? We are not being allowed to move citing law & order disturbance there. We demand (written) order if they want to house arrest us: Satish Chandra Misra, BSP General Secy