Lucknow: Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit. Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters. Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles and the remaining two were farmers, sources said.

The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Meets UP CM Adityanath, to be Brand Ambassador of Govt’s One District One Product Programme

Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire. They also allegedly thrashed some passengers. The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union minister of state for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra. Also Read - ‘Not Right At All’: Former Minister Natwar Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi For Current Crisis in Congress

According to the district magistrate, the four deceased farmers have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh (20), Satnam Singh (20), Hari Singh (35) and Subba Singh (65). All belong to Bahraich and Kheri districts.

Ajay Kumar Mishra Speaks to ANI:

During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers’ protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car & injured our driver: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni Due to this, our car got imbalanced & 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed & cars were set on fire: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni. My son wasn’t present at spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks & swords. If my son would’ve been there, he wouldn’t have come out alive. They’ve killed people and damaged and set cars on fire. We have video evidence: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni



#WATCH | “Three of our workers & a driver were killed & cars were set on fire in Lakhimpur Kheri. We’re going to get FIR registered. We’ve video. Case u/s 302 to be registered against those involved & action will be taken,”says MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: Self-made video) pic.twitter.com/rHUZ3p3sX2 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

