Lakhimpur Kheri Accident: Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob while interacting with families of the injured could not hold her tears back. The emotional video has since gone viral on social media. In the video, a teary-eyed Ms Jacob can be seen enquiring about the health of a child injured in the accident while directing officials to ensure his treatment.

#WATCH |Lakhimpur Kheri bus-truck collision: Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob breaks down as she interacts with a mother at a hospital&sees condition of her injured child At least 7 people died&25 hospitalised in the accident; 14 of the injured referred to Lucknow pic.twitter.com/EGBDXrZy2C — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2022



At least ten people were killed and nearly 41 were injured in a truck-bus collision in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. The accident took place on the Aira bridge on National Highway 730. A bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. 14 injured were shifted to a trauma centre in Lucknow while the others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.