Noida: In yet another nerve-racking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, two Dalit teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field in Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village under the Nighasan police station on Wednesday evening, police said. As soon as the news broke, police rushed to the spot, and the bodies of two minor sisters, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, were sent for post-mortem to ascertain their exact cause of death.Also Read - Bhopal 3-yr-old Nursery Girl Rape: 'Illegal' House of Accused Bus Driver Razed

The accused are in police custody after the mother of the victims approached the police and filed a complaint. The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302, 323, 452, 376 relating to murder and rape, and also under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

As per the FIR, the main accused, Chotu, along with his friends barged into the house of the victims and forcefully took them on a motorbike. The accused also thrashed their mother, raped the two sisters and hung their bodies on a tree, the FIR said.

MURDER, RAPE CASE FILED IN LAKHIMPUR KHERI TWIN DEATHS

The mother of the girls alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station limits of abducting and killing them. She said said that her daughters were kidnapped by three bike-borne men at nearly 3 p.m. on Wednesday and were later found hanging from a tree in a cane field. The girls’ family alleged that they were allegedly raped and murdered. Following the family’s accusations, a case under charges of rape, murder, and child abuse has been registered.

Lucknow range inspector general (IG) of police Laxmi Singh said, “Dead bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree in a field outside a village in Lakhimpur Kheri. No injuries were found on the bodies.”

HOW POLITICAL LEADERS REACTED TO THE TWIN DEATHS

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over “increasing” crimes against women in the state and compared the twin deaths with the Hathras gang-rape and murder.

Comparing Wednesday’s case to the Hathras incident, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, “Murder of two Dalit sisters after kidnapping them in Nighasan police station area. Their father’s allegation on the police is very serious and they carried out ‘panchnama’ and post-mortem without the family’s consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is now a repetition of the murder of ‘Hathras’ daughter’.”

Expressing her grief over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the state government and said, “The incident of murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching. The relatives say that those girls were abducted in broad daylight. Giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in UP?”

VILLAGERS DEMAND JUSTICE

Local villagers and the girls’ family marched a protest and blocked the road demanding justice for the victims. The villagers held a demonstration at Nighasan Cross to protest the killings. Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman and Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh talked to the irate villagers in a bid to console them while a heavy police forced was deployed to ensure law and order.

Laxmi Singh, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow range, said, “The girls were found hanging by their own dupattas. There were no apparent injuries on their bodies.”

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE HATHRAS INCIDENT

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family members had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “according to the wishes of the family”.

BADAUN SISTERS’ DEATH CASE

The incident is also a reminiscent of the 2014 deaths of Badaun sisters, who were found dead in similar conditions. It led to massive protests in the village as the girls’ family had alleged that their daughters were raped and murdered.

On January 31, 2019, the bodies of two other minor girls, 14 and 15-years-old respectively, were found hanging in mysterious circumstances from an electricity pole in Pasgawan area of Lakhimpur Kheri. Police subsequently said it was a case of honour killing.