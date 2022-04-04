New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday told the Supreme Court that Ashish Mishra, Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son who is accused of killing farmers in Lakhimpur is ‘not a flight risk’. Representing the UP government, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani asserted that the offence is ‘grave’ and no words are enough to condemn it. However, Ashish Mishra is not a flight risk and proper security has been provided to all the witnesses to ensure there is no tampering, the Uttar Pradesh government submitted.Also Read - Lakhimpur Case: 'Why Bail Granted to Ashish Mishra Not Cancelled?' SC Asks UP Govt

A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli has reserved its verdict on the plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the case. For the unversed, Mishra was granted bail in the case ahead of state assembly polls on November 10.

During the hearing, the bench observed why did the high court judge go into merits of the case in a bail matter. The bench noted, “Forget about merits, how can the judge go into all this post mortem and all?”

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the family members of the victims’, submitted that the high court failed to consider relevant facts, and the order suffered from gross non-application of mind by the high court. After hearing detailed arguments in the matter, the top court reserved the order. Jethmalani said the state government opposed the bail granted to Mishra in the case.

On March 16, the top court had sought responses of the Uttar Pradesh government and Ashish Mishra, on a plea challenging the grant of bail to him. It had also directed the state government to ensure the protection of witnesses after the counsel, appearing for farmers, referred to the attack on a key witness on March 10.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV following which the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist had also lost his life in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre’s now-repealed agricultural reform laws.