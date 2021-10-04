New Delhi: A case has been registered against Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son and several others over Sunday’s violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. On Sunday, eight people were killed after violence erupted during a farmers’ protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Government Using Politics to Mow Down Farmers, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters. The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road. Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire. They also allegedly thrashed some passengers. Also Read - Lakhimpur: Internet Suspended After 8 Dead in Violence; CM Yogi Assures Action l Key Points

Here are the key developments:

Opposition leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Akhilesh Yadav were detained by the police on Monday, 4 October.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a FIR against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, for murder.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was, earlier on Monday, detained by the UP police while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri district to meet the families of the farmers

Opposition leaders, including Bahujan Samaj Party MP SC Mishra, and Congress MPs Salman Khursheed and Pramod Tiwari, had been placed under house arrest

The UP government had also asked the Punjab chief secretary in an official letter to not let anyone from the state go to Lakhimpur

West Bengal youth Congress workers staged a protest outside the Governor house today over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident & detention of Priyanka Gandhi by UP police

Congress staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue near Mantralaya over Lakhimpur Kheri violence. State Congress President Nana Patole, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap were also present.

Yogi is becoming the dictator of UP. It’s illegal detention & we condemn it. She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) must be released. Those who’ve arrested her should be held & a probe should be initiated. We’ll not tolerate such misbehaviour with our leader: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP

I’ll be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, UP to show solidarity with the people who’ve been murdered by Union Minister’s son. It’s a heinous crime. It’s high time, Modi govt should withdraw the 3 farm laws and he should remove this Minister: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad

This is a very sad & unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. They (BJP govt) don’t believe in democracy, they only want autocracy. Is this ‘Ram rajya’? No, this is ‘killing rajya’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union minister of state for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra. Several journalists were also reported to have sustained injuries in the incident. Also Read - 6 Dead as Farmers' Protest Turns Violent in UP's Lakhimpur Khiri After Demonstrators Hit by Vehicles