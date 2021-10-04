New Delhi: ‘Lakhimpur incident shows that this government is using politics to mow down farmers’, said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while en route to the violence site to meet the kin of the victims. As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.Also Read - Lakhimpur: Internet Suspended After 8 Dead in Violence; CM Yogi Assures Action l Key Points

Meanwhile, alleging that she was being stopped on her way to Lakhimpur, Priyanka said, “I’m not committing any crime by deciding to meet victim`s kin…Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant. This country is a country of farmers, not a fiefdom of BJP ideology,” she told ANI.” Also Read - From The Crisis at Tripuri to Punjab Deadlock, Congress' Long History of Leadership Crisis | Explained

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy. Also Read - ‘Not Right At All’: Former Minister Natwar Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi For Current Crisis in Congress

On the other hand, refuting SKM’s allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the ‘unfortunate incident’.

“My son wasn’t present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would’ve been there, he wouldn’t have come out alive. During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers’ protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed and cars were set on fire,” Teni told ANI in a phone call.

“They’ve killed people and damaged and torched cars. We have video evidence,” he added.

He said that “four of our (BJP workers) workers were killed” and asserted that cases under section 302 will be lodged against the culprits.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who has been appointed as AICC senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, will also visit Lakhimpur tomorrow.

“The brutal treatment meted out to farmers in Uttar Pradesh is unforgivable. I am a farmer. I understand the pain of the farmer. I will go to Lakhimpur tomorrow morning to stand by them in these difficult circumstances,” he tweeted.

Besides, Samajwadi Party’s National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar will also visit the violence-hit site.