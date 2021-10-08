Lucknow: After he failed to respond to the police summon, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday again issued a fresh notice and asked Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on Saturday at 11 AM. He was supposed to appear before the police on Friday.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: 'Is this The Way You Treat Other Murder Accused?', Supreme Court Pulls up UP Govt For Inaction

However, Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal who is heading the probe team arrived at the office on time, PTI reported.

The development comes after two men were arrested on Thursday, the police had pasted a notice outside his house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

"My son was summoned yesterday but due to health reasons, he could not report to the police. He will report tomorrow," says Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni on his son Ashish Mishra not reporting today and being summoned for 9th October pic.twitter.com/uy8nCe0qA3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2021

It must be noted that four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

On the other hand, the agitating farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

In the meantime, a nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister’s son and others.

