Lakhimpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, on Thursday recreated the crime scene at the site in the presence of four accused, including Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra and his friend Ankit Das, gunman Latif and driver Shekhar Bharti. The crime scene was recreated at the exact spot where the October 3 four farmers were mowed down by an SUV and five others killed in the ensuing violence.

The SIT asked the accused various questions about their presence on the spot even though they knew that farmers were protesting there. The crime scene was recreated as Thursday was the last day of the police custody of Ashish Mishra and a huge police presence was seen at the crime scene.

Part of the crime scene, the SIT arranged three SUVs and also dummies to recreate how the speeding vehicles mowed down farmers on that fateful day. During the time, the SIT cross-checked the statements of the four people in the case.

#WATCH Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Lakhimpur Kheri to recreate the crime scene pic.twitter.com/T6ffwrN2z4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2021

During the exercise, the team of Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow was also present along with the SIT. Moreover, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on the spot.

Visuals of the scene shared on social media showed a police jeep driving at high speed and crushing dummies (meant to represent the farmers who were run over) placed on the road.

It must be noted that Ashish Mishra was arrested last week after spending nearly seven days as a free man despite being named in the FIR.

Ashish Mishra was arrested after 12 hours of questioning by members of the police team formed to investigate the Lakhimpur incident.