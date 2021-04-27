Noida: With coronavirus cases on the rise, the number of containment zones in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a sharp increase. Notably, the district recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-linked deaths, with official data showing 15 people succumbed to the viral disease in 24 hours. It also recorded 655 new infections that pushed its overall tally of cases to 36,645, while the active caseload reached 6,300, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. Also Read - Containment, Local Restrictions As Major Approach: Centre's New Guidelines For States To Flatten COVID Curve

Highrises like Gaur City, Prateek Wisteria, Gaur Grandeur, etc have a maximum number of COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Noida Metro to Remain Suspended During Weekend Lockdown. Check Details

Check List of Containment Zones Here Also Read - Planning Urgent Train Travel? Please Check These Covid 19 Travel Guidelines Issued by States

For Full List of Containment Zones Click Here

As per the new rules issued by the UP government, if a single case of coronavirus is reported on a floor of the multi-storey building, then that entire floor will be declared a containment zone and twenty houses will be sealed. For more than 1 patient, sixty houses will be sealed. Moreover, people’s movement will be restricted for 14 days and a surveillance team will be asked to conduct surveys and investigations. If no cases are detected for 14 days, the containment period will end.