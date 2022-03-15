Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Police has cancelled the leaves of all its personnel in view of the upcoming Holi festival. According to a directive issued by Director General of Police Mukul Goel, no leave shall be granted between March 16 and 20 while all-district and divisional police chiefs have been asked to ensure that the order is followed strictly. However, leave may be sanctioned to personnel in special cases, the DGP added.Also Read - Manipuri Women Perform Traditional Dance As First Passenger Train Engine Reaches Khongsang Station | Watch Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah's Emotional Note For Sanjana Ganesan on First Marriage Anniversary Also Read - Missile System Reliable & Safe, Says Rajnath Singh; Orders High-Level Inquiry on Accidental Firing in Pak