Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Police has cancelled the leaves of all its personnel in view of the upcoming Holi festival. According to a directive issued by Director General of Police Mukul Goel, no leave shall be granted between March 16 and 20 while all-district and divisional police chiefs have been asked to ensure that the order is followed strictly. However, leave may be sanctioned to personnel in special cases, the DGP added.