Watch: Leopard Enters Ghaziabad District Court Premises in Uttar Pradesh, Caught After 4 Hours

On receiving information, a team from the forest department reached the court to rescue the leopard.

New Delhi: A leopard was caught on Wednesday, four hours after it entered the premises of a Ghaziabad court afternoon and injured at least three people. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the leopard is seen staring at people, mostly policemen, and lawyers, as it stands behind a metal gate somewhere inside the court complex. According to an India Today report, ambulances reached the spot, as soon as police received information, which rushed the injured people to the hospital.

Watch:

#WATCH | Several people injured as leopard enters Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZYD0oPTtOl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Leopard Attack in Ghaziabad Court

4 people injured pic.twitter.com/4guMDR9RQ2 — vivek pavadia (@PavadiaVivek) February 8, 2023

Leopard Attack in Ghaziabad Court pic.twitter.com/nTRWK55EC3 — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) February 8, 2023

Leopard Caught After 4 Hours

The leopard was caught four hours after it entered the court premises and injured several people.

