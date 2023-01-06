Leopard in Noida Society: Search Ops Enter Day 4; Goat Brought In As Bait, Hydraulic Crane Deployed

Leopard in Greater Noida society: The search operation for a leopard in a housing society in Greater Noida (West) entered the fourth day on Friday, with forest officials using a hydraulic crane to scan the under-construction towers to trace the elusive big cat. A team of 25 forest rangers from Noida, Agra and Meerut has been looking for the leopard that was caught on camera entering the basement of Ajnara Le Garden society in Greater Noida West on Tuesday. With three cages, nets and tranquiliser guns, the foresters have been scanning every nook and corner of the society, but the animal has remained elusive.

The forest department team camping at Ajnara Le Garden society in Greater Noida West brought in drones after a guard claimed to have seen an animal resembling a leopard in the society on Wednesday night.

Divisional Forest Officer (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Pramod Kumar Srivastava said that around half a dozen trap cages and cameras have been installed at the site but so far there has been no success.

“We have got a hydraulic crane from the fire department which is being used to scan the upper portions of the under-construction buildings… in case the leopard has moved there. We will continue the search today also but since there is no evidence of the leopard now, the future course of action will be decided by the end of the day,” Srivastava told PTI.

DFO Srivastava further informed that three goats have also been brought at the site as bait in the trap cages for the stranded feline.

Meanwhile, outdoor movement of the residents continued to be curtailed, impacting home delivery of essential items.

The leopard sighting had triggered panic among residents of the group housing society where around 1,500 people live.