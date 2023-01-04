Leopard Spotted In Greater Noida Ajnara Le Garden Society: What We Know

The sighting of a leopard triggered panic among the residents of the Ajnara Le Garden society in Sector 16 of Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension.

Noida: Nearly a week after a leopard alert was raised in Ajnara Le Garden Society in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, a big cat was actually spotted strolling inside the premises of the housing society on Tuesday, January 3. A video of the leopard running towards the basement of one of the under-construction towers in the society has emerged online. The sighting of the leopard triggered panic among the residents of the Ajnara Le Garden society in Sector 16 of Greater Noida (West) and also created panic among residents of nearby apartments.

Leopard Spotted at Ajnara Le Garden Society in Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/fMvoygXLML — Mamta Gusain (@Mamtagusain5) January 3, 2023

Here’s What We Know So Far About the Leopard inside Ajnara Le Garden Society

Ajnara Le Garden Society has around 16 residential towers of which five to six are under-construction. The big cat was spotted by society workers in one of the under-construction towers’ basement and a couple of blurred pictures and videos of the leopard have surfaced.

After the leopard was spotted, forest department has launched a search and rescue operation of the big cat. The team of Gautam Buddh Nagar forest department rushed to the spot on Tuesday afternoon, experts from Meerut was also roped in for the task later in the evening.

“The department got an alert from the Ajnara Le Garden society this afternoon that a leopard has been spotted in the basement of one of the under-construction towers in the society. Our team immediately reached the spot and launched the search operation to rescue the leopard,” Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava said.

A resident of the society said, “We got a one-line message from the society’s maintenance this afternoon that a leopard has been spotted in the society and we have been asked to stay indoors.”

Earlier on December 27, a similar leopard alert was issued in the society when the society’s maintenance department informed the residents about a feline’s suspected presence on the premises and urged them to avoid outdoor ventures and take caution.