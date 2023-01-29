Top Recommended Stories
Liquor Prices To Go Up In THIS State From April 1 | Details Here
Liquor will cost more in Uttar Pradesh from April 1 as the state cabinet cleared the new excise policy for 2023-24.
New Delhi: The liquor prices in Uttar Pradesh will reportedly go up from April 1 as the state cabinet cleared the new excise policy for 2023-24. However, sale timings will remain unchanged even as liquor lobby was pushing for extending the time to 11 pm.
The new excise policy has been cleared in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to raise an estimated revenue of Rs 45,000 crore from the liquor business.
