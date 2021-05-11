Noida: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has allowed liquor shops in Gautam Buddh Nagar to resume operations from Tuesday. As per the government order, the liquor and beer shops in the district can open from 10 AM to 7 PM. Notably, liquor sales were prohibited during the partial lockdown or ‘corona curfew’ that has been extended till May 17 due to exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. Also Read - Sonu Sood Brings Oxygen Plants From France To Fight Covid-19, Says 'Time is Biggest Challenge'

Besides, liquor shops also re-opened in Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi from Tuesday. In Varanasi, liquor shops are allowed to operate from 7 AM-1 PM.

The development comes a day after the Lucknow Wine Association (LWA) wrote to the CM Yogi seeking permission to open of liquor shops across the state.

“The wine shops are suffering a constant loss due to closure for one reason or another that is why we need the permission to open the shops to minimise personal losses and maximise the revenue collection of the state government. We hope that the chief minister will understand the problems of the wine traders and hope that he will allow us to open shops for a few hours during the lockdown too,” Hindustan Times quoted vice president of LWA Vikas Srivastava as saying.